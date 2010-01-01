The Church of the Living God is a small church with a big message. We are a community of Bible believing Christians that love to get together and spread the love of our wonderful Savior Jesus Christ. Thank you for visiting our website. Please feel free to visit us in fellowship. We’d love to have you!
We’d love to have you in service with us. We encourage you to stop in any time and join us in fellowship.
Services
Sunday
10am - Sunday School
6pm - Sunday Worship
Thursday
7pm- Mid Week Worship
2966 Little Creek Road, Dublin, Virginia 24084, United States
Today
Closed
We are dedicated to improving the lives of those in our community through the work of our Lord Jesus Christ. Your contribution today helps us make a difference.
Copyright © 2023 Church Of The Living God - All Rights Reserved.
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.